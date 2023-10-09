Riverton City Council to hear about Wyoming 211, traffic calming measures during work session Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will hold a work session at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

There are two items on the agenda:

-a Wyoming 211 presentation

-a presentation on traffic calming measures like speed humps, traffic circles, and lane narrowing

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.