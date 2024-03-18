Riverton City Council to discuss half cent tax distributions, TAD financial review, TIPS Training during Tuesday meetings

The Riverton City Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, in the City Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, followed by a regular meeting at 7 p.m. in the same location.

There is only one item on the work session agenda: a discussion about the half percent optional excise tax for economic development.

The council will consider a proposed modification to the countywide economic development tax distribution agreement during the regular meeting.

Advertisement

The proposed modification says that, of the 30 percent of sales tax revenues earmarked for transportation infrastructure, 20 percent will be distributed monthly to the City of Riverton for commercial air service, and 10 percent will be distributed monthly to the Fremont County Association of Governments for ground transportation.

“Wind River Transportation Authority and other ground transportation entities may submit proposals and recommendations to FCAG for approval and distribution of funds,” the proposal states.

Of the 70 percent of revenues allocated to the county and six municipalities based on population, the proposed modification says 33 percent of each community’s share will go to commercial air service, 10 percent will go to ground transportation, 28 percent will go to ambulance services, and 29 percent will go to local projects and programs.

Chamber

The agenda for the regular meeting also includes a TIPS Training presentation and two items related to the WyRiverton Chamber and Visitors Center.

Advertisement

First, the council will consider an amendment to the municipal contract for services with the Chamber that would allow the city’s fourth-quarter payment to be issued during the third quarter of the fiscal year “to (help) the Chamber respond to recent cash flow concerns,” according to staff.

Next, the council will hear a financial review report on the Tourism Asset Development funds that are held and administered by the Chamber.

A memo from staff says the council may consider the following actions in relation to the financial review report:

-take no action and keep the Chamber as the designated promotion committee

-terminate the agreement with the Chamber and designate a new promotion committee

-request further information from the Chamber

-engage a professional auditor to perform a comprehensive audit of the TAD funds

-take other action as deemed appropriate

Advertisement

An executive session will be held if needed before adjournment.

The regular meeting will be preceded by a Finance Committee meeting in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance.

Advertisement

Past meeting recordings are available on the city’s YouTube channel.

For more information, call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.