Riverton church youth group leader to be extradited to Florida for felony lewd molestation charge

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Polk County, Florida) – 69-year-old Riverton church youth group leader Richard Shaw is set to be extradited to Polk County, Florida after being charged with felony lewd molestation for a reported incident occurring in December of 2023, according to a Polk County Sheriff’s Department (PCSO) press release issued on January 10.

Shaw was detained in Fremont County on an extradition warrant on January 4, after local law enforcement received notice of the Polk County warrant for his arrest, according to a recent Riverton Police Department call log and local Court documents.

The PCSO release states that Shaw visited Lakeland, FL back in December of 2023, and when he returned to Wyoming, the victim disclosed to her mother that Shaw had “inappropriately touched her underneath and over the top of her clothing while he was there.”

The mother then called and spoke to Shaw, who reportedly admitted to touching the 12–year-old child.

PCSO detectives interviewed Shaw, who told them he has “an addiction to pornography,” and that when he touched the Lakeland victim he “gave in to temptation.”

Shaw is a worship leader at a local ministry in Riverton, according to the release, and works in youth ministry as well.

The release goes on to share that PCSO detectives notified the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) after they learned that Shaw was affiliated with other churches in the area, and that FCSO will “conduct their own investigation to determine if Shaw has victimized any children there with whom he is in contact.”

County 10 reached out to the FCSO to confirm the investigation, but they were not available for comment by time of publication.

“We are working with Wyoming law enforcement to determine if this suspect victimized any other children there,” PCSO Sheriff Grady Judd concludes in the release. “We sincerely hope not. This man should never be allowed to have access to children again.”

County 10 will provide updates on Shaw’s case as they become available, which can be viewed here.