RIDE advisory group listening sessions in Riverton this week

(Riverton, WY) – Governor Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group was formed to study and develop recommendations for elevating Wyoming’s primary and secondary education system into a position of national leadership.

The group recently released the results of an online public survey conducted earlier this year on the future of the state’s education system. You can find an Executive Summary of the results here.

The RIDE Advisory group is now inviting parents, students, educators and community members to participate in a series of facilitated, in-person listening sessions. The goal is to obtain specific feedback that can be developed into a set of recommended actions for the Governor.

The Riverton sessions will be held at the following dates and times:

Riverton (Central Wyoming College) Register

June 22 7:00 – 8:30 PM

June 23 10:30 AM – 12 PM