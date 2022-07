Our condolences,

Charlotte Rose Lone Dog, 84, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away on July 19, 2022. A rosary and Wake will be held Tuesday, July 26 at 997 Rendezvous Road starting at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Stephens Catholic Church, burial to follow at Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. To read the full obituary, click here.