Recent Deaths: Kaiser, Lee, Kraus, DeLorme, Gilmore

Larry Raymond Kaiser passed away of natural causes on April 3, 2024, at the age of 82. He was born on July 21, 1941 in Cleveland, Ohio. He was raised by Clara and Raymond Kaiser with his sisters, Lucy and Liza, in Michigan. Larry will be laid to rest next to his wife, Shirley, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Mary Jean Lee of Lander, WY died on April 6 2024. The all-night wake will begin on Friday, April 12, 2024, at Blue Sky Hall from 7:00 P.M. until 8:30 P.M. where Mary will then be moved to the family home (23 Sand Hills Rd. Lander, Wyoming 82520) until 9:00 A.M. Saturday, April 13, 2024. The funeral service will take place at Blue Sky Hall at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, April 13, 2024. To view full obituary, click here.

Funeral services for Robert “Bob” L. Kraus, 93, will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, April 12, 2024 at Davis Funeral Home. Military graveside services will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. A viewing will be held at 12:30 p.m. until service time at Davis Funeral Home.To view full obituary, click here.

A Memorial Mass for Margaret DeLorme will be said in her name at 9:00 a.m., Sunday, April 14, 2024 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church by Father Andrew Duncan. Cremation has taken place. To view full obituary, click here.

In the early morning of April 8th 2024, John Gilmore passed away in his home at the age of 80 with his granddaughter Paige Huntsman by his side. To view full obituary, click here.