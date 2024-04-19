Recent Deaths: Inberg, Dutcher, Fauth, Hill Jr., Montazemi

Dick Inberg, 87, passed away on Monday, February 12, 2024 at Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming. A Remembrance Open House with Cookies, Coffee, and Stories will be held from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at the Reach Club House, 622 N. 8th St. W. Riverton, WY 82501. To view full obituary, click here.

Billie Dutcher, age 80, passed away in her home on April 10th, 2024 after an exhausting battle with autoimmune, heart and lung disease. Billie was born February 19, 1944 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. She was the daughter of Irene and Harry Brown, and second oldest of her surviving three sisters, Sandy Brown, Rosey Graff, and Selena Brown. To view full obituary, click here.

Grace Fauth (94) passed away on April 11,2024 at Westward Heights Care Center in Lander, Wyoming. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Hudson Funeral Home in Lander. The Celebration Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at Faith Lutheran Church, 1600 Sink Canyon Road, Lander, WY 82520. Please maile memorial contributions directly to Faith Lutheran Church, PO Box 1101, Lander, WY 82520. To view full obituary, click here.

Advertisement

Frank Parker Hill, Jr., 79, passed away Monday, April 15, 2024, in Casper, Wyoming. Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 19, 2024 at Davis Funeral Home in Riverton, Wyoming. Inurnment with Military Honors will take place in the family plot at Mountain View Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Gwendolyn “Gwen” Nerine Montazemi, 84, of Hebron passed away Monday, April 15, 2024, at her home. To view full obituary, click here.