Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Trumbull, Patik

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Hermes Stanford “Stan” Trumbull, 71, of Ethete, WY passed away on November 28, 2023 in his home surrounded by his family in Mill Creek, WY. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am, Friday, December 1, 2023 at Blue Sky Hall in Ethete, WY. A rosary will be held at 6:00pm Thursday, November 30, 2023 at St. Josephs Catholic Church. The wake to follow at the family residence at 814 Ethete Road in Ethete, WY. To view full obituary, click here.

Jean Patik died on November 28th with her daughter at her bedside, she was 97 years old. Funeral services are planned for Thursday December 7th, 2023, 1:30 PM at Hudson’s Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

