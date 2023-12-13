Recent Deaths in Fremont County: SunRhodes, Returns to War, Smith

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Branden “Brando” SunRhodes, 31, of Arapahoe, Wyoming passed away at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming on Thursday, December 7, 2023. A rosary followed by the wake will be 7:00 pm on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at Eagle Hale in St. Stephens, Wyoming. The funeral will be 10:00 am on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church followed by burial at Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Krey Returns to War, 31, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away on Friday, December 8, 2023, in Billings, Montana. A rosary will be held at 7:00 pm on Monday, December 11, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home followed by a wake at the family home, 417 East Spruce Street in Riverton, Wyoming. A second rosary will be at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at Blue Sky Hall followed by a wake at the Maxine Trosper residence, 142 Trosper Lane. The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at Blue Sky Hall with burial to follow at St. Michael’s Mission Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Advertisement

Kade Jason Smith, 15, of Shepherd, MT passed away August 4, 2023.

Gradey Douglas Smith, 13, of Sheperd, MT passed away November 11, 2023.