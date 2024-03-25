Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Spoonhunter, Parker

Jessie “Lenore” Spoonhunter, 88, of Arapahoe, Wyoming passed away at home on Friday, March 22, 2024. A Vigil service with a rosary will be recited at #5 Oldman Circle Drive Ben Gay Heights at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, with wake to follow. The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, burial to follow at Yellowcalf Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Richard S. Parker; AKA Dick Parker 75 of Lander, Wy died on March 19, 2024 at his home in Lander, Wy. Dick Parker was born on August 12, 1948 to Richard and Barbara Parker in Lander, WY. No services will be had at this time. To view full obituary, click here.