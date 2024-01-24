Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Schultz, Ratliff

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

A Memorial service for Veronika Plaziak Schultz, 74, will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 27, 2024 at St. James Episcopal Church. Cremation has taken place. Mrs. Schultz passed away on Monday, January 22, 2024 in Riverton, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Catherine B. “Katy” Ratliff, 102, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away Tuesday evening, January 23, 2024 at Sage West Hospital in Riverton. A Vigil service will be held, 7:00 p.m., Sunday, January 28, 2024 at the St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Riverton. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 29, 2024 also at the Church. A reception will immediately follow the funeral mass at the St. Margaret’s Gymnasium for all to celebrate the life of Katy. To view full obituary, click here.

