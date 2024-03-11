Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Reece

More

    In the early morning hours of Sunday, March 3rd, 2024, the absolute best dad anyone could ever ask for peacefully left this world. Joseph Lee Reece, age 65, was born on June 2nd, 1958, to Lois Blomberg; having lost his mom at an early age in a car accident, he was raised by his aunt Theresa Piercy. A memorial to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00 P.M. on the 20th of April, 2024, at the Reach Foundation (950 Homestead Avenue, Riverton, WY 82501). All are welcome. To view full obituary, click here.

