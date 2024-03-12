Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Reece, Aragon, Caraveau

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

In the early morning hours of Sunday, March 3rd, 2024, the absolute best dad anyone could ever ask for peacefully left this world. Joseph Lee Reece, age 65, was born on June 2nd, 1958, to Lois Blomberg; having lost his mom at an early age in a car accident, he was raised by his aunt Theresa Piercy. A memorial to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00 P.M. on the 20th of April, 2024, at the Reach Foundation (950 Homestead Avenue, Riverton, WY 82501). All are welcome. To view full obituary, click here.

Leah Aragon was born on December 18th, 1936 to Tony Aragon Sr. and Leah Akice Sorrelle Evans in Fort Washakie, Wyoming. A memorial Service will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday, March 14th, 2024 at Bethel Lutheran Church, 626 Shoshone St. Lander, WY 82520. To view full obituary, click here.

Donald “Don” Caraveau, 82, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away at his home, Sunday, March 10, 2024. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at a later date. Memorials may be made to Paws for Life Animal Shelter in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, Wyoming 82501. To view full obituary, click here.