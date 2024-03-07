Recent Deaths in Fremont County: McKenzie, Eileen M. Smith, Frank Xavier Morin Jr. of Boise

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Richard McKenzie, 78, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away at his home on Friday, March 1, 2024. There will be no services held. To view full obituary, click here.

Services for Eileen M. Smith will be at 2 pm on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at Sunnyside Church of the Nazarene in Kinnear, Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Help for Health and Hospice 1240 College View Drive, Riverton, Wyoming 82501.To view full obituary, click here.

Frank Xavier Morin Jr. of Boise, Idaho, at the age of 77, died unexpectedly on March 1, 2024, at St. Alphonsus Rehabilitation Hospital, in Boise, Idaho. The funeral service will be as follows: Wake Services: Thursday, March 7, 2024, Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Eagle Hall, St Stephens. Church Services: Friday, March 8, 2024 Services will begin at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephens Church. Burial will be at the Harris Cemetery after services, a feast will begin after the burial at the St. Stephens Eagle Hall, St. Stephens. To view full obituary, click here.