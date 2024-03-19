Recent Deaths in Fremont County: McFarland, Watan, Ferris

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Our beloved mother, Myrt McFarland, passed away peacefully in her sleep, on March 15, 2024, in Green River, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Bernice Watan, 89, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away at Help for Health Hospice Home on Saturday, March 16, 2024. A Vigil with a rosary will be recited at Davis Funeral Home on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. A Wake will follow at Bernice’s home, 4055 Sandy Drive, Riverton, Wyoming. The funeral mass will be held at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church on Friday, March 22, 2023, at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Virginia V. Hiwalker Ferris, 84, (Mo’eha’e) – Elk Woman) passed away at her home surrounded by her family on March 16, 2024. Virginia was born on March 18, 1939, to Helen Kinzel Hiwalker and George Hiwalker Sr in Lame Deer, Montana. She was a member of the Northern Cheyenne tribe. To view full obituary, click here.

Claude “Ed” Hirdman, 76, of Lander, Wyoming died at his home on Saturday, March 16, 2024. To view full obituary, click here.