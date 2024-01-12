Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Goich, C’Hair, Givens, Kuhn

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Michael Goich, 56, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away in the comfort of his home after struggling with health issues, on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at First Baptist Church. A pot luck will follow. To view full obituary, click here.

Wayne T. C’Hair, 78, of St. Stephen’s, Wyoming passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. A rosary will be at 6:00 pm on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at Great Plains Hall. Following the wake will be at Rose C’Hair residence, 62 C’Hair Lane. Military honors will be presented. The funeral service is 10:00 am on Monday, January 15, 2024, at Great Plains Hall with burial to follow at Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Alvin “Speed” Givens, 87, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away at Wind River Rehabilitation and Wellness Center on January 9th, 2024 surrounded by his loved ones. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, January 19, 2024, at Davis Funeral Home. To view full obituary, click here.

Lillian (Lillie) Mae (Cassidy) Kuhn was born on July 17, 1922, in Lewis County, Kentucky and met her Savior on January 9, 2024 at the age of 101. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville, and Davis Funeral home in WY. Interment will be at Riverton Wy Cemetery on Wed. January 17th at 2pm, by Davis Funeral Home of Riverton. To view full obituary, click here