More

    Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Garrett, Cady, Etter

    Obituaries
    Obituaries

    Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

    Katherine “Kat” Garrett, 44 of Riverton, Wyoming passed away on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. To view full obituary, click here.

    A Funeral Mass will be recited for Francis Lee Cady, Jr., 67, at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 22, 2024 at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church.  Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.  A Rosary will recited at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, January 21, 2024 at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. To view full obituary, click here.

    Advertisement

    Minnie Ellen Etter, 91, of Lander, Wyoming died at her home on January 18, 2024. To view full obituary, click here.

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.