Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Gardner, Peck, C’Hair Jr, Axthelm

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Laurie Gardner, 62, of Missouri Valley, Wyoming passed away at her home on Sunday, January 28, 2024. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, February 9, 2024, at Missouri Valley Fire Hall. To view full obituary, click here.

Jennifer Jo Peck, 42, of Dubois, Wyoming passed away on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Mountain Grace Baptist Church in Dubois, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Advertisement

John C’Hair Jr., 67, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away January 30, 2024 in Casper, WY. There will be a Vigil Service with rosary recited at 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 2, 2024 at Davis Funeral Home with a Wake to follow at 96 Sagebrush Loop. A Funeral service will take place Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church with a burial to follow at Araphoe Catholic Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

After enjoying 99 years of a full and blessed life, Mary Louise Axthelm passed away on January 31, 2024 at the family home in Riverton, Wyoming. A celebration of her life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 5, 2024 at Davis Funeral Home in Riverton, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.