Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Fred White Davey was born on November 8, 1957, in Park City Utah. He passed away at home in Lander on Thursday, January 1 1, 2024, at the age of 66. A memorial service will be held at The Chapel at Mount Hope (Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, WY 82520) on Friday, January 26, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. To view full obituary, click here.

