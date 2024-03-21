Recent Deaths in Fremont County: C’Hair, Kuegeler, Heskett, Ouray

Miss C’Hair passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at the Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services for Vera Ann C’Hair, 65, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2024 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Vigil service with a rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2024 at Davis Funeral Home with a wake to follow at 32 C’Hair Lane. To view full obituary, click here

Ana Maria Kuegeler, 88, of Pavillion, Wyoming passed away at her home on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Private services will be held at a later date. Ana Maria Salas was born on September 1, 1935 in Monterrey, Mexico to Gregoio & Lacenacia (Roosha) Salas. She married Wilhelm "Bill" M. Kuegeler in San Diego, California on February 20, 1958. Their family cherished their love story, for it was one for the books! They were married 54 years before Bill passed in 2012.

Robert William Heskett, 73, of Riverton, Wyoming, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. He was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many. A viewing will be 9:00 a.m., Monday, March 25, 2024 at Davis Funeral Home followed by graveside services held at Mountain View Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. with military honors, followed by a reception at the Riverton Elks Lodge.

Pete Ouray, 29, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away at his home on Sunday, March 17, 2024. A vigil service with a rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, March 21, 2024 with wake immediately following at Karen Spoonhunter Brown's residence, 4 Northern Arapaho Road, Arapahoe, Wyoming. Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at the Aragon Cemetery in Kinnear, WY.