Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Backer, Ruth, Blackburn Sr., McLeod

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Leland “Lee” Backer, 68, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away at his home on Thursday, January 25,2024. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned. To view full obituary, click here.

Judy Ruth, 79, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away at her home on Thursday, January 25, 2024. A private service will be held at a later date. To view full obituary, click here.

James Raymond Blackburn, Sr. 41, of Arapahoe , Wyoming, passed away January 25, 2024. A funeral service will be held 10:00 am at St. Stephens Catholic Church on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. A rosary will be held at Davis Funeral Home, January 30, 2024 at 7:00 pm, with a wake to follow at the Blackburn residence on 95 Littleshield, Arapahoe, Wy. To view full obituary, click here.

Elaine Marva McLeod of Fort Washakie, WY passed away on the evening of January 22, 2024, in Casper, WY. She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (12712 US-287) in Fort Washakie, WY on Monday January 29, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. To view full obituary, click here.