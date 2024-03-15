Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Apodaca, Bull

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Sheri Apodaca, 58, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away surrounded by her family at Help for Health Hospice Home on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, after a long hard eight-year battle with cancer. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, March 18, 2024, at Davis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved daughter. To view full obituary, click here.

RoseAnn Bull, beloved wife, mother and friend, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. She was 67. A celebration of RoseAnn’s life will be held this summer in Glendo. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Marge Cares, a cause dear to RoseAnn’s heart. To view full obituary, click here.