Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Anderson, Duran

Linda F. Anderson, age 79, well known Riverton, Wyoming educator and resident passed away at her home Monday, January 8, 2024. According to her wishes cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2024. To view full obituary, click here.

Patrick “Pat” Duran, 34, of St. Stephens, Wyoming passed away on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming. A rosary will be recited followed by a wake on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 60 C’Hair Lane, starting at 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at Yellowcalf Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

