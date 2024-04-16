Recent Deaths: Dutcher, Hill

Billie Dutcher, age 80, passed away in her home on April 10th, 2024 after an exhausting battle with autoimmune, heart and lung disease. A celebration of life with family and friends will be in May over Memorial Day weekend. Saturday, 5/25/24 from 2-4pm at the Lander Pioneer Museum livery stable building. To view full obituary, click here.

Frank Parker Hill, Jr., 79, passed away Monday, April 15, 2024, in Casper, Wyoming. Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 19, 2024 at Davis Funeral Home in Riverton, Wyoming. Inurnment with Military Honors will take place in the family plot at Mountain View Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.