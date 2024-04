Carolyn Louise Dent, 70, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away on April 15, 2024, at Sage West Hospital in Riverton, Wyoming. A viewing will be held from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at the Trinity Lutheran Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with interment at Mountain View Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

