Public Notice: Wilderness Road and Jeffrey City Area Roads

Fremont County Transportation Superintendent would like to give the public the following heads up..

Beginning at the Burris Lenore Bridge and two miles west onto Wilderness Road the road is currently closed. We are attempting to open it up; however, if unsuccessful the road will remain closed until spring or further notice. Please use the west end of Wilderness Road and note this is not currently a through road.

Many Jeffery City area roads are impassable at this time. We are currently working with homeowners and ranchers to open them up. High winds and blowing snow have created significant drifting and safety issues.

Advertisement

Should you have any questions regarding the roads please don’t hesitate to contact our office at 307-332-1040.

Paid for by Fremont County Transportation