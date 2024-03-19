Public comment sought on Green Union Project

(Dubois, WY)— The Wind River Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest has released a draft Environmental Assessment or EA for the Green Union Project. This initiates a 30-day comment period ending at 11:59 p.m. on April 18, 2024.

The Green Union Project has been approved as an emergency action under the 2022 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The project is located within the Dunoir Fireshed near Dubois, Wyoming. The primary goals are to decrease the risk of future impacts from wildfires on nearby communities and to increase the opportunities for firefighters to engage those potential wildfires safely and effectively.

The draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for the Green Union Project, along with other documents related to the project, are available on the project website or upon request at the Wind River Ranger District office, 1403 West Ramshorn, Dubois, WY, 82513.

Comments should be within the scope of the proposed action and have a direct relationship to the project. All written comments including names, addressed and contact information will be placed into the project file and become part of the public record. Comments can be submitted electronically, mailed, or hand delivered (during regular business hours) to the addresses below.

Submit electronically here.

Tanner Shuler, Silviculturist

USDA Forest Service, Wind River Ranger District

PO Box 186, Dubois, WY 82513

1403 West Ramshorn Rd

Dubois WY

For more details regarding this proposal please reach out to Tanner Shuler, South Zone Silviculturist for the Shoshone National Forest, at [email protected] or by phone at 307-335-2169.

Additional information on the Shoshone National Forest, can be found at http://www.fs.usda.gov/shoshone, or following us on Twitter (@ShoshoneNF), or Facebook (US Forest Service – Shoshone National Forest).