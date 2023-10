Proclamation, petition and more to come before the Commissioners on October 3

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, October 3, at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online or for audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following info: Meeting ID: 882 9326 9353 Passcode: 337536

Below is the current agenda, which is tentative and subject to change at any time.

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:10 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

9:15 A.M.: 4-H YOUTH DEVELOPMENT EDUCATOR JENNIFER MATOSKY – 4-H WEEK PROCLAMATION AND UPDATE

9:30 A.M.: TOM JOHNSON, APEX SURVEYING – PETITION OF SHAWN & TIFFANI WEBER FOR A MIDVALE IRRIGATION DISTRICT AMENDED CERTIFICATE

9:45 A.M.: JULIE & FRED PEREZ – FOX SPRINGS SUBDIVISION ROAD MAINTENANCE DISCUSSION

10:00 A.M.: PUBLIC HEARING – 45-DAY COMMENT PERIOD REVIEW ON PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE FREMONT COUNTY REGULAR AND SIMPLE SUBDIVISION REGULATIONS

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

10:30 A.M.:

1:00 P.M.: LUNCH

III. OLD BUSINESS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

D. OFFICIAL LETTER TO REPUBLICAN CENTRAL COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN REGARDING CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT KRISTI GREEN’S RESIGNATION

V. ADJOURNMENT: