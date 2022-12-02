Pre-Season basketball rankings sees three Fremont County teams in the top 5

(Fremont County, WY) – Basketball season is right around the conner, the preseason basketball rankings have been released and it features a lot teams being voted on in the first polls of the season on wyoprep.com voted by coaches and media from all over the state of Wyoming. Fremont County only had three teams make the top five heading into the season.

On the girls side, four teams earned votes but only one cracked the top five. Wyoming Indian who finished third last season sits at number two in class 2A behind last year state champions Rocky Mountain. The Lady Blue from Shoshoni earned votes for Class 2A however, they couldn’t make the top five. Lander earned multiple votes ranging from being ranked third to the fifth spot but did not earn enough to enter the top five after placing fourth last season. Dubois was the final team on the girls side in Fremont County to earn votes but was on the outside in Class 1A.

The boys side saw four teams from the County 10 area to earn votes with at least one team in each classification. Wind River and Dubois each sit in the fourth spot in the rankings. The Cougars are fourth in Class 2A edging Rocky Mountain by 12 points. The Rams who were the Class 1A state runner ups last season sit at number four. Both Lander and Riverton also received votes but couldn’t make the top five. The Wolverines were last years consolation champions while the Tigers were one game away from a state tournament appearance.

Advertisement

The basketball season start next week with many home games happening for Fremont County!