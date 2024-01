(Riverton, WY) – A notice of a potential quorum of the Riverton City Council was shared with County 10.

On Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at 6:00 p.m., the EDGE Committee will meet at Riverton City Hall to hear presentations from applicants. There may be a potential quorum of the members of the Riverton City Council. This is a meeting called by the EDGE Committee, and no council action will take place.

The public is invited to attend.

