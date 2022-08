(Yellowstone National Park) – A Yellowstone National Park employee discovered part of a foot inside a shoe floating in the Abyss Pool on Tuesday, August 16, according to park officials and a post from Montana Right Now.

The Abyss Pool is located in the West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern part of the park.

Details are sparse, but an investigation is currently underway.

