Over $4,000 raised at Guns N’ Hoses dodgeball tournament fundraiser Saturday

(Riverton, WY) – Six teams battled it out on the dodgeball court in front of dozens of attendees at the “Guns N’ Hoses” fundraiser tournament Saturday evening, the purpose of which was to raise funds for Laiton Ivie.

Laiton, son of County Coroner Erin Ivie, has recently had a number of medical and financial setbacks stemming from a lifelong battle with the effects of being born with kidney cancer, and the tournament was held to assist with those costs.

(You can read more about Laiton’s story here, and donate to his GoFundMe here.)

The tournament, composed of first responders and local businesses, raised $4,249 in total.

Radio personality Rusty Harris was the energetic MC for the evening, with Tony Simmers and Kirsten Kenney from the Coroner’s Office acting as Referees, and Bryce Westlake performing as the calcutta auctioneer for the six teams competing.

Those teams included: The Hot Dodgers, Balls of Fury, Sending Them Home (HomeSource Realty), Hot Stuff (members of the Riverton Fire Dept.), Dodging the Law (local law enforcement), and Fremont Auto Glass.

Co-organizer Andrea Ladd said she was worried what the attendance would be, but commented that “it turned out to be such a wonderful night.”

“I think sometimes that people forget this is what makes communities strong. Not just simply donating, but hoping together in one space and telling each other we care through action.”

Erin Ivie, who was live-streaming the tournament for son Laiton, was also in complete agreement.

“I am so honored and blessed to be a part of this beautiful community that supports and stands behind each and every one of their own. I’m overwhelmed by the love that was shown. The love here was palpable.”

In the end, the Hot Dodgers and Dodging the Law played each other for the bracket championship, with Dodging the Law just barely eking out a victory.

Dodging the Law then took on the firemen from Hot Stuff in a true Guns vs. Hoses grudge match, with the boys from RFD winning the big trophy and bragging rights.

Check out some photos from the fundraiser below!

Check out some photos from the fundraiser below!