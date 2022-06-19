Ospreys

Randy Tucker
Randy Tucker
An osprey stood guard on its nest near the Little Wind River {h/t Randy Tucker}

A nesting pair of ospreys guarded a nest of twigs, branches, and polyester baler twine.

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.