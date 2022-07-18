NWSR warns of critical fire weather in Fremont County, surrounding areas

h/t NWSR

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, conditions are remaining hot today, with accompanying breeze, winds and isolated thunderstorms.

Critical fire weather is in effect for Fremont County, with elevated fire conditions in surrounding areas.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90’s today, with Shoshoni and Dubois the outliers at 101 and 82 degrees.

Low temperatures will be in the lower 50’s to lower 60’s tonight.

The NWSR also shared the following heat safety tips to keep in mind as temperatures rise.

