November events range from Arts & Crafts to Yoga at the Lander Library

Regular Youth Events

LEGO Club (ages 6-12) and Junior Builders (ages 3-5) will meet November 2nd at 4 pm. Storytime and Toddler Time meet Wednesdays at 10:30 am. For even more action, we have a StoryTime Dance party once a month at 10:30 am. Chess Club will meet this month on November 9th. CanTeen activities for grades 7-12 are held each Wednesday from 3-5 pm. Tweens in grades 4-6 are invited to explore the offerings in our Tween Space.

In addition to these regular events, we will have a special display of kids’ art to celebrate Lander. Kids are invited to pick up a form at the library, draw a picture of their favorite place in town, and bring it back to the library by November 10th. We’ll display the creations as a way to celebrate our special town.

November Adult Services Happenings

Come warm up at the library this November and check out everything happening for our adult patrons throughout the month!

Yoga is back at the library! Join instructor Tiffanie Zimmer on Tuesday nights at 5:45 PM for an evening of free community yoga. Sessions will begin on November 7th.

Love Jane Austen as much as we do? Come discuss all things Jane Austen over tea with us on Thursday evenings at 5:30 PM.

The Met Opera 2023-2024 season is underway, join us for November’s showing on the 18th at 10:55 AM for Anthony Davis’s X: The Life and Times of Malcom X.

Stop by the front desk or give us a call at 332-5194 for more details!