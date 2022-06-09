Noticeably warmer temperatures expected today; sunny with minimal clouds

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a hot and dry pattern will be in place today through the weekend.

Conditions should be sunny, with minimal clouds.

High temperatures today will be in the lower 80’s for most of the County, with Dubois at 73 degrees.

Lows will be in the lower 50’s tonight for most, with things a bit cooler in Dubois and Jeffrey City at 45 and 49 degrees.

High temperatures will increase from the 80’s on Thursday and Friday to around 90 degrees this weekend for areas east of the Divide.