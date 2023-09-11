Northern Arapaho General Council scheduled for Saturday, September 23, agenda items due tomorrow

(Arapahoe, WY) The Northern Arapaho General Council is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Great Plains Hall, 11 Great Plains Road, Arapahoe.

A reminder to tribal members that items for the agenda will be accepted through tomorrow, September 12 at 4:45 p.m. Agenda items are to be submitted in writing to the locked drop box located at 533 Ethete Road, Ethete, WY. Items may also be submitted via email to General Council Chairman Cy Lee at [email protected].

The final agenda will be published on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

According to the Northern Arapaho Tribe’s Facebook page, a quorum of 150 members is required for the General Council to be held. If there is no quorum, the meeting may be canceled and a new date set by Chairman Lee.

For more information, visit the Northern Arapaho Tribe’s website or Facebook page, or call 307-332-6120.