New addition to the WYDOT Blizzard Brigade

(Pavillion, WY) – On Nov. 2-3, Wind River High School student Cora Remacle painted the next plow in the Blizzard Brigade, "High Plains Drifter."

Remember these tips when driving near snowplows:

Do not pass;

Follow at a safe distance. The slow driving speed of snowplows may make you impatient, but you need to match their speed and drive at a safe distance behind them;

Make sure snow plow drivers can see you.

This plow joins “Freeze Louise” and “Old Faithful” in the Blizzard Brigade.

The full list of chosen names from the Plow Personalities contest can be found here.

This is a collaboration with local artists and Fremont County schools. These names will be painted on plows serving Riverton, Lander, Shoshoni, Dubois, Wyoming Indian, Wind River, Arapahoe, and St. Stephens. Additionally, the Tribal snowplows will proudly bear names in both English and Native American languages.