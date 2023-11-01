Blizzard Brigade painting began this week

(Riverton, WY) – Remember our “Plow Personalities” contest in September, where you, the community, named the WYDOT and Wind River Intertribal Council-DOT Blizzard Brigade?

Starting this week, the plows are undergoing their creative transformations just in time for them to hit the road this winter. Keep an eye out for “Freeze Louise” and “Old Faithful,” the first to be painted by Riverton High School students Haylee Harris, Mallorie Bichel and Addison England. Freshman Haylee Harris works inside the plow on “Old Faithful” (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Junior Mallorie Bichel works on trees for “Freeze Louise” (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Junior Addison England works on painting “Freeze Louise” (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

The full list of chosen names can be found here. This is a collaboration with local artists and Fremont County schools. These names will be painted on plows serving Riverton, Lander, Shoshoni, Dubois, Wyoming Indian, Wind River, Arapahoe, and St. Stephens. Additionally, the Tribal snowplows will proudly bear names in both English and Native American languages.

Remember these tips when driving near snowplows:

👁️ Visibility Matters: Don’t drive into a snow cloud. A plow may be working inside the cloud.

❄️ Stay Back: Do not crowd the plow. Maintain a safe distance of up to three seconds. On slick roads, you’ll need more time to react and stop if necessary.

🚦 Be Patient: Never pass a snowplow on the right. Plows push snow to the right shoulder and often use a wing plow (often an additional 6 to 8 feet long)

