Need a new office space? Check out the limited time offers available now with atWork co-working

    Most people don’t realize Riverton has its own co-working space. But what does that even mean? AtWork co-working rents out offices for you to set up your business and have a space of your own. There is currently one single office available, and two team spaces for up to 3 people each!

    With no contracts and month-to-month memberships, it’s the easiest way to look professional, and be a part of something great. You will find a network of business professionals that make the most of their work space by being able to integrate community, contacts, and referrals. The building includes a large conference room, offices, a laid back common area, and lots more.

    Limited Time Offer!

    Book a single office by the end of January to receive a limited time offer of only $375 a month for 6 months! That’s one month free 🙂

    Team office spaces are also offering a special rate if you book by the end of January! At a usual cost of $900, pay only $765 for 6 months and save $810 by booking now.

    AMENITIES INCLUDED
    No more fussing over cleaning services, parking, printer/copier leases, wi-fi, reception, meeting space, and whether the coffee and snacks are stocked.

    Plus, it’s fun! What’s not to love about seeing a bustling, innovative work space with a great atmosphere?

    The atWork main common area
    atWork has dedicated offices and floating office spaces

    We’re a creative, hardworking community… and we’re growing! If coworking seems like it’s all you’ve been wanting in your workday, email us or stop by for a tour!

    Mon-Fri 8am – 5pm
    2255 Brunton Court, Ste A, Riverton, WY 82501
    em: [email protected]

