The Riverton Branch Library is ecstatic about this summer’s Music on the Lawn Series. Check out The Black Mountain Blues June 29th, and join us for Aaron Davis and the Mystery Machine July 13th! All concerts start at 7pm, take in the sounds of summer with a chair, a blanket and you’re best dancing shoes!

When: June 29th & July 13th at 7pm

Where: Riverton Branch Library Outdoor Stage

Who: Open to All