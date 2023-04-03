Multiple Wyoming schools victim of ‘swatting’ pranks on April 3 after false school shooter claims; no reports locally

(Statewide) – In what may be a result of April Fool’s Day coming on a Saturday this year, many schools across the state found themselves on the receiving end of a cruel “swatting” prank this Monday, April 3, after multiple reports of what ended up being false school shooter claims.

Schools in Cheyenne, Cody, Rock Springs and many more were victims of the popular online trend known as “swatting,” which is defined as “the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.”

County 10 reached out to each of the local school districts in Fremont County, and while some of the schools were aware the incidents in other parts of the state, no reports were made locally.

