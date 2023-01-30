Moving snow? Please don’t pile it near traffic signals

Damage to a traffic signal control cabinet, electronics and wiring caused by piling snow this past weekend on the corner of a business parking lot has left the traffic signal inoperable at the junction of Main Street and Baldwin Creek Road in Lander.

“The contractor removing the snow notified WYDOT, and we immediately cut the power to the traffic signal,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation Traffic Engineer Jack Hoffman of Basin. “Please don’t pile snow near traffic signals. This will be a costly repair, paid for by the snow removal contractor.”

Hoffman said WYDOT traffic technicians are responding to the area Monday to assess the damage to the traffic signal control box at the Main Street/Baldwin Creek intersection.

Advertisement

h/t WYDOT

“Our hope is that the damage is minor, and that we can get the traffic signal up and running sooner than later,” Hoffman said.

With January’s record-setting snow in Fremont County, residents and businesses are trying to find places to pile snow. Hoffman said piling snow on or near roadways is creating safety hazards for drivers and pedestrians.

“Please pile the snow in other places,” Hoffman said.