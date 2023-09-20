MOVE applicants were approved by Commissioners Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners convened on Tuesday, Sept. 19, for their regular meeting. Below is a recap of that meeting.

Distribution for the Martha Petersdorf Hospital Trust in the amount of $18,000 for 2023 is as follows: $9,000 (50%) to the Reach Foundation for further distribution to the Riverton Senior Citizens, Inc., Sepiternal Society, Inc., Fremont County Hospice and other such institutions or organizations providing medical services or benefits and comforts for older people not otherwise available in the Riverton area as determined by the Reach Foundation; $6,480 (36%) to Lander Senior Citizens Center; $1,080 (6%) to the High Country (Dubois) Senior Citizens Center; and $1,440 (8%) to the Shoshoni Senior Citizens Center.

An agreement between the Town of Dubois and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was approved to provide supplemental law and primary dispatch services.

An accident repair low bid of $1,331.12 was approved for damage to a County Planning Department vehicle.

Columbus Day Courthouse closure and courthouse employee mandatory training approved for October 9, 2023.

In the matter of the protest of MPT of Riverton LIMA, LLC; Docket No. 2023-12; the County Board of Equalization decision and order was approved to affirm the assessor’s 2023 valuation of MPT’s property.

Making Opportunity for a Viable Economy (MOVE) applicants were approved:

Benessere Clinic, expansion of aesthetic treatments in the amount of $36,000;

Brunton International, LLC, for military lensatic compass in the amount of $162,696;

Child Development Services of Fremont County, tuition support in the amount of $85,000;

Next Level Gymnastics, expansion and equipment in the amount of $91,000;

Riverton Medical District, site preparation and value engineering costs in the amount of $200,000.