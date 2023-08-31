Montana man accused of taking woman from Lander residence faces additional charge

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Billings, WY) – Adolfo Vargas Lepe was originally only charged with kidnapping after reportedly taking his victim from her mother’s house in Lander and holding her against her will at his residence in Montana.

He then proceeded to torture her for several weeks until she was able to escape, according to the affidavit.

Lepe is now charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances – methamphetamine and cocaine – according to a grand jury indictment filed on August 23.

The indictment states that Lepe knowingly and unlawfully possessed, with the intent to distribute, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and a substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine.

This charge adds an additional up to 30 years in prison and up to $11 million in fines if he is convicted of both the methamphetamine and cocaine components of the charge.

The superseding indictment has also increased the penalty for the kidnapping charge. He could face life imprisonment, $250,000, and five years of supervised release if convicted.

Earlier in August, his trial date was reset to October 30, 2023, before the Honorable Susan P. Watters in Billings, Montana.