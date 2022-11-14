Mental Health Monday: Survivors of Suicide Loss Support group meets every second Monday in Riverton; listen in for more details

(Lander, WY) – Mental Health Monday, the weekly segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time hosted by Vince Tropea, continued today with Sue Rector and Janet Nyberg, from Fremont County Prevention.

Rector and Nyberg stopped by to talk about the Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group meetings that will be happening on the second Monday (tonight) of each month, 6:30, at Riverton Branch Library.

Rector and Nyberg discussed the importance of support groups for suicide loss, and the need to have open conversations with folks who me be going, or have gone through similar experiences.

Check out the full Mental Health Monday interview below with both to learn more.

The main goal of Mental Health Monday is to start an open dialogue about a number of mental health topics, and how folks are being affected on local, state and national levels.

Guests range from psychiatrists, psychologists, school/drug/grief counselors, and any other professionals in the field, as well as testimonials from those affected by mental health issues, such as students, veterans, first responders, and many more.

Be sure to check out Mental Health Monday on Coffee Time every Monday, and tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

If you would like to be a guest on Mental Health Monday, please reach out to [email protected]