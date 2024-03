Besides being your go-to place to check out books and movies, Lander’s library hosts many activities for all ages. Lego Club for ages 6-12 meets March 7th at 4 pm. Storytime for infants through preschoolers is each Wednesday at 10:30 am. StoryTime Dance Party will be March 22nd at 10:30 am this month. Teens in grades 7-12 can join in activities each Wednesday from 3-5 pm. Chess Club will meet March 14th and 28th from 4-5 pm.