    Make a Difference with Us: Apply Now for a Flexible Schedule and Join Our Loving Family in a Team Environment

    Sponsored by St. Margarets Catholic School
    St. Margaret’s School is currently accepting applications for next school year (2024-25). They are looking for candidates who are organized, passionate about working with children, value a positive work-life balance, and feel called to St. Margaret’s School.

    Current Part-time Job Openings:
    • Preschool Para
    • After-School Care Provider 
    • Lunch Aide 
    • STEM Coordinator

    Are you being called to St. Margaret’s School? Staff at St. Margaret’s School want to learn about you! 

    Our teaching family is a welcoming environment, providing mentoring, strong onboarding for class-appropriate curriculum to ensure our new team members are well supported and successful.

    To apply, email your resume, CV, and  any other application documents to [email protected]

    For more information, call the school office at 856-5922 or email [email protected]

    A glimpse into St. Margaret’s School… 

