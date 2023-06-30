LPD has some 4th of July safety, traffic reminders

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Police Department (LPD) shared the following 4th of July festivity reminders on the LPD Facebook page.

The Lander Police Department would like to notify the community about Main Street activities and closures on Tuesday, July 4th. We ask that you please respect and heed the following warnings in order to facilitate the safety of the activities that occur on Main Street during the 4th of July. We want everyone to be safe and enjoy the festivities our community offers!

As you all know, the 4th of July in our great community is extremely busy. Lander’s population doubles in size so we ask that you drive slow, safe and cautious. Please be patient and respectful with each other and with event crews!!

As a friendly reminder:

NO water balloons and fireworks are allowed on Main Street, INCLUDING one block north and south of Main Street DURING the parade. The percussions can spook the horses and other livestock used during the parade.

NO parking on Main Street beginning at 2 AM on July 4th to begin preparations for the 2023 Lander Pioneer Days parade, which will begin at 10:00 AM. Also, there will be NO parking in the 100 block of North First Street. Vehicles WILL be subject to tow at the owner’s expense.

At 9 AM, Main Street will be closed in both directions (east and west) from First Street to the Main and Amoretti Streets intersection. DETOUR signs will be marked to navigate through town. Amoretti Street is the DETOUR route. Please be warned, the detour routes will be congested with parked vehicles, moving vehicles and heavy pedestrian traffic.

** Northbound and southbound cross over streets will be open at Second, Seventh and Ninth Streets until right before 10 AM. Close to 10 AM, the cross streets will close during the parade. They will reopen when the parade ends. Fifth Street cross over will be closed at 9 AM to facilitate the kid’s portion of the marathon.

** All streets, including Main Street will reopen once the parade is finished.

** The City of Lander allows open containers in the city beginning at 9 AM on July 4th to 11:59:59 PM on July 4th as per Resolution 1288. Please drink responsibly!!

Fireworks are allowed on July 4th from 10 AM to midnight. Fireworks are NOT allowed on any City of Lander property (including airport, golf course and ALL parks) or any FCSD #1 property.

Again, fireworks are NOT allowed along the parade route or one block north and south of Main Street during the parade. PLEASE RESPECT AND HONOR THIS GREAT TRADITION BY CLEANING UP YOUR MESSES FROM THE FIREWORKS.

Chairs may be put on Main Street sidewalks, but please remember, this is at the owner of the chairs risk of chairs being lost or stolen. The chairs cannot block pedestrian traffic or ADA platforms. Also, remember to put chairs on public property or get permission from private property owners. If chairs are placed on private property, the property owners may remove them if they wish.

LPD Officers will not be picking up any stray dogs running at large on July 4th. LPD has (2) kennels available at Lander Pet Connection and they will be used specifically for emergencies and/or for vicious dogs who need quarantined.

Let’s all celebrate this 2023 Independence Day safely, together! Thank you for your cooperation! Have fun! “Don’t get blowed up!