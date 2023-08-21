Love for Coach Trembly – Benefit in the High Country

The people of the High Country, along with friends and family from across the region came together Saturday Night in support of long-time Dubois head football, wrestling, and track coach David Trembly. Trembly has been battling cancer for the last few years and a benefit to help him and his family with expenses was organized by Beck Wadge, Krista Day, and Ingela Deakins. Emcee Jim Rice drew a winning ticket while Angela and Shelby Deakins assisted – h/t Randy Tucker

The benefit featured a spaghetti dinner, silent auction, pie auction, and live auction. 19 family members drove from Cheyenne and points farther, baked the 43 pies, and supported David and Adria in the battle with this disease. A good crowd filled the Headwaters Arts and Convention Center in Dubois – h/t Randy Tucker

A crowd estimated at 250 filled the Headwaters Arts and Conference Center and a good time was had by all with a lively audience.

Jim Rice served as auctioneer and part-time comedian for the event with local realtor Jeff Milton working the crowd and generating bids while bidding and placing items back up for auction himself. Jeff Milton worked the crowd and generated a lot of bids on donated items – h/t Randy Tucker

Trembly has been the head football coach at Dubois for 25 years, coaching 6, 9, and 11-man football and winning the state championship in 2012, along with two other championship appearances in 2011 and 2014. Liz Taylor, and organizers Ingela Deakins, Shelby Deakins, and Krista Day enjoyed the banter between Jim Rice and Jeff Milton – h/t Randy Tucker

David and Adria’s son Wyatt is a senior at Dubois, an all-state football player, two-time state wrestling champion, and a four-time state champion in the hurdles and 4×100 meter relay. Jim Rice in mid auction form – h/t Randy Tucker

“We live in the most wonderful community and State. There is no other place that we’d want to live or raise our family. We are simply overwhelmed. We also had 19 family members drive for hours, bring items for the silent auction, bake 43 pies, and pay ridiculous prices for items. “Thank you” could never be enough but it’s about all we can do right now. Special thanks to organizers Krista Day, Ingela Deakins, and Beck Wadge. It was an amazing evening surrounded by friends and family and will never be forgotten,” Adria Trembly said.

Anyone wishing to donate should contact the Trembly family directly.